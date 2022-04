Islam Times - US occupying forces kidnapped a number of civilians during an airborne operation in al-Hoss area in Raqqa eastern countryside.

Local sources told SANA news agency that the US occupying forces carried out an airborne operation in a camp that included displaced families in the al-Hoss area, east of Raqqa.According to the source, the Americans abducted a number of civilians and took them to an unknown place.The abduction was followed by panic and terror among the population in the area, the source said.