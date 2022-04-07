Rockets Fall Near Oil Refinery in Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Islam Times - Media outlets close to the Iraqi Kurdistan region reported a rocket attack near a refinery in northern Iraq.

Kurdish media reported on Wednesday evening that two explosions were heard in the city of Khabat, northwest of Erbil.The mayor of this region told the news site of the Kurdistan 24 network: "It is not clear yet whether the sound of these explosions was caused by a rocket attack."In the meantime; the Rudaw network reported that at least three Katyusha rockets fell in areas between Khabat and Kawrgosk, near KAR Group-run oil refinery in Erbil governorate.No injuries or damages were reported in the attack.The Iraqi Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Organization also confirmed the attack in a statement, saying that three rockets had hit near the Kawrgosk oil refinery in Erbil.No party has taken responsibility for the rocket fire as of yet. The rockets were fired from the Al-Hamdaniya district of the Nineveh Governorate, near Mosul, according to Kurdish authorities.