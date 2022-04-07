0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 11:54

Naftali Bennett Loses Majority after ‘Israeli’ MP Quits Coalition

A key member of Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party said on Wednesday that she was quitting his coalition government – a surprise move that suddenly leaves Bennett without a parliamentary majority.

Idit Silman’s left the coalition, an alliance of several parties that has 60 seats, the same as those of the opposition.

Although Silman’s defection does not mean the fall of the coalition, it raises the specter of a potential return to office by Netanyahu less than a year after he lost the premiership to Bennett.

Following the announcement, Silman was embraced by the same right-wing politicians who had relentlessly attacked her since she followed Bennett into the governing coalition last year, reneging on campaign promises.

In the same respect, Netanyahu, the Tel Aviv regime’s longest-serving prime minister, who was in office from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 until June, had pledged to play the role of spoiler against Bennett’s government, which brought an end to his hold on power.

At a special session of the Knesset, which is currently in recess, Netanyahu said: “There is a weak and limp government in ‘Israel’ today. Its days are numbered.”
