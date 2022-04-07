0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 12:09

UK to Build 8 Nuclear Reactors amid New Energy Strategy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plans Thursday as part of a new energy security strategy that will also accelerate development of solar power and hydrogen projects. The government said it wants to almost triple nuclear power generation capacity to 24 gigawatts by 2050, AP reported.

 “We’re setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain, from new nuclear to offshore wind, in the decade ahead,’’ Johnson said. “This will reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control.”

The strategy comes after oil and natural gas prices soared following the Ukraine war amid concerns that energy supplies from Russia could be curtailed.

High energy prices are fueling a cost-of-living crisis in Britain, where household gas and electricity prices jumped 54% this month.
