0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 13:03

FM Calls for Concerted Efforts to Reach Political Solution in Ukraine Crisis

Story Code : 987890
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

During the conversation, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the Western-led sanctions on Moscow, saying the Islamic Republic rejects both wars and sanctions.

He also thanked Hungary for its humanitarian role in facilitating the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine to Iran.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments over the Vienna talks on the revival of the Iran deal of 2015.

Amir-Abdollahian offered his congratulations on the victory of the ruling Fidesz party in the Hungarian parliamentary elections.

He said Tehran is ready to expand its relations with Budapest and implement the agreements inked during the two countries’ joint economic commission meeting in December.

Szijjarto, for his part, invited Amir-Abdollahian to visit Hungary.

He underscored his country’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Iran and stressed the need to implement the agreements reached between the two countries.

At the head of an economic delegation, Szijjarto visited Tehran last December, when the two sides signed several cooperation agreements.
