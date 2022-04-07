0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 21:00

UNESCO Calls on Israel to Stop Its Provocations in Al-Quds

Story Code : 987960
UNESCO Calls on Israel to Stop Its Provocations in Al-Quds
During its 214th session held in Paris, UNESCO's Executive Council unanimously adopted the resolution which was put forward by Jordan in coordination with Palestinians and Arab and Islamic groups.

"The resolution calls on Israel to stop its provocations and unilateral illegal procedures against Haram Al-Sharif … including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls," the Xinhua news agency said.

A spokesperson for Jordan's Foreign Ministry said the resolution reiterates all the 21 previous resolutions issued by the executive board and the 11 resolutions of the World Heritage Committee concerned with Jerusalem al-Quds, which all expressed concern for the failure of Israel, the occupying force, to halt digging, the construction of tunnels and all illegal works in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The resolution, it said, reinforces the Jordanian position regarding the Old City, its walls and Islamic and Christian holy sites. This resolution reiterated that all Israeli measures taken to change the city's identity are "null and void."

It also calls for a UNESCO mission to be sent to Jerusalem to inspect violations committed by the occupation.

A second resolution focusing on Palestinian education and heritage was also adopted in support of the Palestinian curriculum.

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki welcomed the adoption of resolutions, stressing the importance of adopting them at this time, citing "the ongoing systematic and widespread violations that Israel, the illegal occupying power, is carrying out against the rights of the Palestinian people."
Comment


Featured Stories
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
6 April 2022
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
5 April 2022
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022