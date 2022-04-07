UNESCO Calls on Israel to Stop Its Provocations in Al-Quds

Islam Times - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted a resolution saying all Israeli procedures aiming to change the identity of the holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds and its legal status quo are null and void.

During its 214th session held in Paris, UNESCO's Executive Council unanimously adopted the resolution which was put forward by Jordan in coordination with Palestinians and Arab and Islamic groups."The resolution calls on Israel to stop its provocations and unilateral illegal procedures against Haram Al-Sharif … including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls," the Xinhua news agency said.A spokesperson for Jordan's Foreign Ministry said the resolution reiterates all the 21 previous resolutions issued by the executive board and the 11 resolutions of the World Heritage Committee concerned with Jerusalem al-Quds, which all expressed concern for the failure of Israel, the occupying force, to halt digging, the construction of tunnels and all illegal works in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.The resolution, it said, reinforces the Jordanian position regarding the Old City, its walls and Islamic and Christian holy sites. This resolution reiterated that all Israeli measures taken to change the city's identity are "null and void."It also calls for a UNESCO mission to be sent to Jerusalem to inspect violations committed by the occupation.A second resolution focusing on Palestinian education and heritage was also adopted in support of the Palestinian curriculum.Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki welcomed the adoption of resolutions, stressing the importance of adopting them at this time, citing "the ongoing systematic and widespread violations that Israel, the illegal occupying power, is carrying out against the rights of the Palestinian people."