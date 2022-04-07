0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 21:02

Kremlin: Western Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Will Hamper Moscow-Kiev Talks

Story Code : 987963
"Pumping Ukraine with weapons in various formats does not contribute to success in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. And, of course, this will more likely have a negative effect," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin views the senate’s decision, Sputnik reported.

Earlier this week, US Senate passed a bipartisan legislation that authorizes President Joe Biden to reach lend-lease agreements with Ukraine. According to the document's summary, the bill "temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defense articles if the defense articles are intended for Ukraine's government and necessary to protect civilians in Ukraine from Russian military invasion".

Commenting on the US lend-lease for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there was no doubt that the US and its NATO allies had long been preparing to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, The Times reported, citing government sources, that Britain is considering sending non-lethal armored vehicles to Ukraine amid a belief that the Russian army has been "exhausted", now that its special military operation has entered its 43rd day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a "special military operation" in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Western countries responded to the actions of the Russian authorities by slapping sanctions against physical and legal entities.
