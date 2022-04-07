0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 22:46

Russia Set to Punish Google over YouTube ‘Fake News’

Story Code : 987975
According to reports, in a statement on Thursday, Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor accused YouTube of “numerous violations” and being “one of the key platforms, distributing fake news about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of Russia”.

Based on these violations, the watchdog said the government is set to “introduce measures of coercion… including a ban on distribution of advertising for Google LLC and its information resources”.

According to Roskomnadzor, the measures against Google, which include a warning in search engines, would remain in place until it complied with legislation.

The watchdog accused Google of being “anti-Russian”. It has already limited access to Google News app and website.

After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine late last month, the country’s parliament passed a law providing for jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading “fake” news about Russian troops in Ukraine.

Moscow has planned to take further measures against British media based in the country, after London imposed new sanctions targeting Russian state media outlets.
