US Soldiers Injured as Military Bases Housing American Forces Attacked in Syria

Islam Times - Two American soldiers were injured Thursday when an indirect fire attack targeted a military base housing forces from the US-led military coalition in eastern Syria, marking the third assault this year on occupation troops in the area.

The Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant, a military formation established by the US-led coalition, said the attack struck installations hosting coalition forces in the Green Village of Deir ez-ZorOne of the men is suffering from traumatic brain surgery, while the other has been treated and discharged from hospital, the force added, noting that an investigation has been launched into the attack.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.The Green Village is located within areas controlled by the Kurdish-led so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and lies north of the Euphrates River.Back in January, US forces apparently foiled a rocket attack targeting the Green Village base, a day after the US-led coalition said the base was targeted by eight rounds of indirect fire.Moreover, a military facility housing US occupation forces also came under attack with rockets fired from nearby areas.The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported that several projectiles slammed into the base at the US-occupied al-Omar oil field early on Thursday.Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rocket attack resulted in a blaze in the targeted area.There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or the site where the projectiles had been fired from.The sources added that American forces responded with heavy artillery rounds to the source of the strike. A large number of reconnaissance drones flew overhead later on.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the United States, the Israeli regime, and their Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are spreading insecurity in the country.The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.