0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 22:48

US Soldiers Injured as Military Bases Housing American Forces Attacked in Syria

Story Code : 987976
US Soldiers Injured as Military Bases Housing American Forces Attacked in Syria
The Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant, a military formation established by the US-led coalition, said the attack struck installations hosting coalition forces in the Green Village of Deir ez-Zor
One of the men is suffering from traumatic brain surgery, while the other has been treated and discharged from hospital, the force added, noting that an investigation has been launched into the attack. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The Green Village is located within areas controlled by the Kurdish-led so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and lies north of the Euphrates River.

Back in January, US forces apparently foiled a rocket attack targeting the Green Village base, a day after the US-led coalition said the base was targeted by eight rounds of indirect fire.

Report: Base housing US troops in eastern Syria comes under rocket attack

Moreover, a military facility housing US occupation forces also came under attack with rockets fired from nearby areas.

The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported that several projectiles slammed into the base at the US-occupied al-Omar oil field early on Thursday.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rocket attack resulted in a blaze in the targeted area.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties or the site where the projectiles had been fired from.

The sources added that American forces responded with heavy artillery rounds to the source of the strike. A large number of reconnaissance drones flew overhead later on.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the United States, the Israeli regime, and their Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are spreading insecurity in the country.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
6 April 2022
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
5 April 2022
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022