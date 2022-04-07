Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council

Islam Times - United Nations suspended Russia from its human rights body over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by Russian troops in Ukraine.The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.A two-thirds majority of voting members in the 193-member General Assembly in New York - abstentions do not count - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council, according to Reuters.Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” the country. In response, the United States and its European allies have been spearheading unprecedented sanctions against Moscow.