Britain Steps Up Its Supply of Military Equipment to Ukraine

Islam Times - Britain is stepping up its supply of military equipment to Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday as Volodymyr Zelensky’s government issued a plea for “weapons, weapons, weapons”.

The Cabinet minister stressed that the UK was responding to the call to supply more military hardware to Ukraine to defeat the Russian forces.Speaking at a Nato meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, Ms Truss said: “In the face of Putin’s appalling aggression in Ukraine, the G7 and Nato are stepping up our efforts on sanctions and on weapons.“The UK is now banning all imports of Russian energy, we are sanctioning more banks and we are stepping up our supply of weapons to Ukraine.”Britain is set to send protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine, having already supplied thousands of missiles, including anti-tank weapons.On February 24, the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered its troops to start a special operation in Ukraine in order to protect Russia’s national security.