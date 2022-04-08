0
Friday 8 April 2022 - 02:04

$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released

Story Code : 987986
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
Accordingly, necessary framework for removing blockade of a significant part of the frozen foreign exchange resources of the country has been identified and agreed upon.

Under this agreement, blocked funds must be collected in Iranian accounts in a specified period of time within a few weeks.

The framework of this channel to remove blockade of foreign exchange resources of the country is similar to the framework agreed with Britain, in which, a figure of about 470 million euros was deposited in the accounts of Iran.

The amount of foreign exchange resources that will be released with the implementation of the recent agreement is estimated at $7 billion.

The $7 billion will be deposited into the Iran's accounts, indicating the gradual opening of banking restrictions against Iran in a way that such a money transfer has been unprecedented even after Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Comment


Featured Stories
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
6 April 2022
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
5 April 2022
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022