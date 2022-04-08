0
Friday 8 April 2022 - 08:59

Hezbollah Hails Tel Aviv Heroic Operation: Palestinians Determined to Liberate Their Land Entirely

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Once again the Palestinian resistance fighters prove that they can confront the ‘Israeli’ occupation and retaliate to its unending crimes, dealing it humiliating slaps where it doesn’t expect deep inside its usurping entity.

The heroic operation of martyr Raad Fathi Hazem in Tel Aviv exposed the weakness and fragility of the Zionist entity, its confusion, and the grave failure of its military and security apparatuses in confronting one Palestinian resistance fighter despite deploying different apparatuses and more than 1000 soldiers to the battlefield.

As Hezbollah praises the heroism of the Palestinian people and resistance factions, it salutes all resistance fighters and strugglers who drove this criminal entity to chaos and humiliation in front of the world.

On this occasion, Hezbollah calls on the free peoples in the world, as well as the Arab and Muslim nation’s people to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and support them in every possible mean.

The uninterrupted and successful qualitative operations affirm that the choice of the Palestinian people is to keep up the struggle and that their determination is stronger than the will of the occupation as they have been determined to continue their path until liberating Palestine entirely from the sea to the river.
