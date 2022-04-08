0
Friday 8 April 2022 - 12:14

The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment

Story Code : 988027
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
“In a while after the operation, when it was clear that the armed ‘perpetrator’ was still free, the ‘Israeli’ army’s elite Special Forces were summoned to the place to help in rapid intervention in case of possible extremist cases, such as taking hostages. Among other measures, the General Staff’s Special Observation Unit, Shaldag Unit, and Lotar Unit were also deployed.”

The daily also noted that different TV correspondents who were covering the incident took photos of the selected fighters in the heart of Tel Aviv as they were getting their equipment and weapons from their vehicles. “At the same time, graduates from the same units warned that what is being aired on TVs amounts to a “state secret”, and the army and military observation made huge efforts to hide it.”

An informed source, additionally, told the ‘Israeli’ newspaper that “There are soldiers in the army who don’t know what do the other units possess, they keep it as a secret, and suddenly you see everything live on TV.”

“The special observation unit, the Shabak, the equipment, the features of the Shaldag leaders and leaders of other units were simply disclosed in this chaos. The enemy is learning, and this requires that those units undergo quick transformations regarding their tools,” the source went on to warn.

Other Zionist military sources described the incident as a ‘failure.’

The sources advised that information security officers should have been summoned as well to make sure that no photos of the deployed units have been taken.

“We keep out mouths shut and we try not to share anything, then the media comes and exposes everything,” the source further lamented.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
7 April 2022
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022