The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment

Islam Times - As the repercussions of the self-sacrifice Tel Aviv operation continue to emerge, ‘Israeli’ daily ‘Israel Hayom’ reported that the Zionist military’s Special Forces are convinced that they caused a very dangerous security damage that amounts to failure, especially that the live broadcast in news bulletins after the ‘tough operation’ was hysterical, and perhaps historic.

“In a while after the operation, when it was clear that the armed ‘perpetrator’ was still free, the ‘Israeli’ army’s elite Special Forces were summoned to the place to help in rapid intervention in case of possible extremist cases, such as taking hostages. Among other measures, the General Staff’s Special Observation Unit, Shaldag Unit, and Lotar Unit were also deployed.”The daily also noted that different TV correspondents who were covering the incident took photos of the selected fighters in the heart of Tel Aviv as they were getting their equipment and weapons from their vehicles. “At the same time, graduates from the same units warned that what is being aired on TVs amounts to a “state secret”, and the army and military observation made huge efforts to hide it.”An informed source, additionally, told the ‘Israeli’ newspaper that “There are soldiers in the army who don’t know what do the other units possess, they keep it as a secret, and suddenly you see everything live on TV.”“The special observation unit, the Shabak, the equipment, the features of the Shaldag leaders and leaders of other units were simply disclosed in this chaos. The enemy is learning, and this requires that those units undergo quick transformations regarding their tools,” the source went on to warn.Other Zionist military sources described the incident as a ‘failure.’The sources advised that information security officers should have been summoned as well to make sure that no photos of the deployed units have been taken.“We keep out mouths shut and we try not to share anything, then the media comes and exposes everything,” the source further lamented.