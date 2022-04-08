Drone Shot Down Near Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq

Islam Times - A drone has been intercepted and shot down by defense systems while hovering near Iraq's Ain Al Asad airbase, Iraqi security sources said.

It is not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or was carrying explosives, the sources said on Thursday night, TheNationalNews reported.No damage or casualties were reported and Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.The forces, using US air defense systems, shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering the base at around 1:46 a.m. (2246 GMT), the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter.The incident, which is under investigation, caused no injuries or damage, the force said.