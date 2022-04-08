Imbalance in European Security System Led to Ukrainian Crisis: China

Islam Times - One of the main causes of the Ukrainian issue is an imbalance in Europe's current security system, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"The main cause of the Ukraine issue is an imbalance in the European security system," Wang Yi said, as cited by the ministry."There is a need to follow the principle of indivisible security and recreate a balanced and effective security mechanism in Europe. This is the only way to establish lasting peace and stability in Europe," the Chinese top stated in a phone discussion with French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Tass reported.Wang Yi also pointed out that all parties should facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine."You can’t call for a ceasefire and at the same time, continue the delivery of a large amount of weapons and ammunition, escalating hostilities," he noted.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country.