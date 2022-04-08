Peruvians Take to the Streets Again as Castillo Apologizes for Deaths

Islam Times - Peruvians took to the streets in northern Peru to demonstrate against President Pedro Castillo as the Andean country faces a new political crisis.

Demonstrators marched in Huancayo, waved the Peruvian flag, and demanded Castillo's resignation.Meanwhile, Castillo arrived in Huancayo to meet with leaders following protests in the Junin region.At the meeting, Castillo apologized for the five deaths in demonstrations against his government."I would like not only to apologize, but also to express my condolences to the people who have lost their lives in these brawls," said Castillo.Protests throughout Peru are continuing onto their second week against the spike in fuel and fertilizer prices as a result of the Russian operation in Ukraine.Castillo has scrambled to come with meaningful solutions. This week he declared a curfew in Lima to try to stifle dissent, which thousands defied, taking to the streets in protests that turned violent.Castillo, who was a peasant farmer and teacher before taking office, is also in a precarious political situation.According to Datum poll published, his approval ratings have dipped to 19%, a record low. He recently survived a second impeachment in less than a year in office.