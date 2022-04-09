Father of Tel Aviv Shooter: Palestinians Will See the Victory Soon

Fathi Hazem, father of martyr Raad Hazem, addressing people near his house in Jenin (Friday, April 8, 2022).

Islam Times - Shouts of joy were heard on Friday morning around the Jenin home of Palestinian who carried out the heroic operation in Tel Aviv, Raad Fathi Hazem.

People gathered near the house of Hazem to celebrate the operation which killed two Israelis and injured several others in the heart of the occupying regime.Fathi Hazem, father of Raad, vowed that the Palestinian people will soon see the victory against the Israeli occupation.“You will see the victory soon. You will see change. You will achieve your freedom, God willing,” Hazem addressed the people gathering near his home in Jenin, in the northern West Bank.“Your generation will witness the victory, in the coming days and in the coming years. Oh God, may you liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from the occupiers,” he added.“Many died in God’s path before you were even born. Years ago, they gave everything for God and for Palestine…now, we pass the flag to those after us. The sword of Mohammad is in your hands,” he said.The crowd of Palestinians chanted that “the army of Mohammad” was coming to vanquish Israel.Hazem (the father), is a former security prisoner who previously served as an officer in the Palestinian Authority’s security services in Jenin.Raad Hazem, 28, killed two Israelis and wounded 12 others when he opened fire on a bar in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street. Hundreds of Israeli occupation security forces launched an all-night manhunt through the streets of Tel Aviv to search for him.He was located hours later, hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, and martyred in an exchange of fire with officers from the Yamam police unit and Shin Bet security service.