Saturday 9 April 2022 - 03:24

3 Explosions Reported at Military School in Istanbul

Story Code : 988146
3 Explosions Reported at Military School in Istanbul
According to the Anadolu news agency, at least three explosions took place at a military school in the Tuzla district in Istanbul, one of which was at a military research and development center.

Turkish media reported that plumes of smoke could be seen above the military school and rescue teams were immediately present in the area to put out the fire.

The explosion cause has not yet been announced yet while there are reports that the fire broke out at the place after several explosions were heard.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was very loud and rescue teams and police surrounded the area immediately after arriving.
