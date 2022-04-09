0
Saturday 9 April 2022 - 04:10

Iraqi PMU: Resistance Groups Will Not Lay Down Weapons until US Expulsion

Story Code : 988148
In an interview with Al-Sharqiya, Falih al-Fayadh, head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Unit (al-Hashd al-Shabi) said that armed resistance groups in Iraq have no problem handing over all their weapons, however, this will not happen until a new government is formed and US troops leave the country.

Falih al-Fayadh added: "Resistance groups have no connection with the Iraqi government or Iraqi PMU (al-Hashd al-Shabi), but the Coordinating Committee of Resistance Groups is a spiritual body that declared its existence and performs specific operations, and there is no interference between Iraqi PMU and these groups."

He added: "It is possible that there are individual similarities between the forces of Iraqi PMU (al-Hashd Al-Shabi) and the forces of resistance, however, there is no direct connection between them, and the Iraqi PMU has issued statements announcing any connection with any operation carried out by the resistance groups.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's reluctance to do so, US coalition support convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, multiple times a day. 
Comment


