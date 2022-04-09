0
Saturday 9 April 2022 - 04:14

Zelensky Says Negotiation is Only Way Out of War

Story Code : 988150
Zelensky Says Negotiation is Only Way Out of War
There have been several rounds of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations to end the war. The last round of talks was hosted by Turkey in Istanbul, but these meetings have not yet led to a tangible result to end the war.

Zelensky stressed that he and President Vladimir Putin were the only principles able to thrash out a deal to stop the fighting, now in its sixth week.

The Kremlin has said that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are not progressing as rapidly as it would like and has accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by focusing on war crimes allegations, which Moscow denies, Reuters reported.

"Italy, the United States, Britain, Poland and Turkey are ready to act as Ukraine's security guarantors, and China's role in bringing peace to Ukraine is very important, so we hope China will be on the list of those guarantors," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"If we can not defend the Donbas region, Russia will attack Kyiv again," Zelensky said, noting that the war in Ukraine is not over and much of the country is still under Russian control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” the country. In response, the United States and its European allies have been spearheading unprecedented sanctions against Moscow. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
7 April 2022
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022