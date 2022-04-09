Zelensky Says Negotiation is Only Way Out of War

Islam Times - Ukrainian President said that the only way to end the war in Ukraine is to negotiate, but negotiations with Russia are slow," he said.

There have been several rounds of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations to end the war. The last round of talks was hosted by Turkey in Istanbul, but these meetings have not yet led to a tangible result to end the war.Zelensky stressed that he and President Vladimir Putin were the only principles able to thrash out a deal to stop the fighting, now in its sixth week.The Kremlin has said that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are not progressing as rapidly as it would like and has accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by focusing on war crimes allegations, which Moscow denies, Reuters reported."Italy, the United States, Britain, Poland and Turkey are ready to act as Ukraine's security guarantors, and China's role in bringing peace to Ukraine is very important, so we hope China will be on the list of those guarantors," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said."If we can not defend the Donbas region, Russia will attack Kyiv again," Zelensky said, noting that the war in Ukraine is not over and much of the country is still under Russian control.Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” the country. In response, the United States and its European allies have been spearheading unprecedented sanctions against Moscow.