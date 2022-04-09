0
Saturday 9 April 2022 - 04:16

UK Continues to Send Military Weapons to Ukraine

Story Code : 988151
The British prime minister said that to support Ukraine, another £100 million of weapons will be sent, ‘including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, which fly at three times the speed of sound, another 800 anti-tank missiles and precision munitions capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target’.

Also, More helmets, night vision and body armor will also be sent, Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister has previously announced that he intends to significantly increase defense aid to Ukraine.

Russia's military operation against Ukraine began on February 24 and is in its sixth week.

The United States and the European Union have reacted to Russia's move by imposing various sanctions.

Following the sanctions against Russia, the UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia's membership in the Human Rights Council by 93 votes to 24, with 58 abstentions, at its third extraordinary session on Ukraine. 
