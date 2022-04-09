US Sends Patriot Missile-Defence System to Slovakia

Islam Times - The Pentagon has sent a Patriot missile-defence system to Slovakia after the Nato ally sent one of its own systems — the Russian-made S-300 to Ukraine.

US President Biden said on Friday that the United States would place a Patriot missile defense system in Slovakia after that country provided a Russian-made S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.The temporary deployment comes as the West seeks to bolster Ukraine's defences from an onslaught of Russian missile attacks that appear to be targeting civilians.Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said earlier in the day that his country had sent an S-300 mobile anti-aircraft system to Ukraine (which has an existing supply of such systems but lost a number of them in the course of the war). Slovakia previously said it would ship S-300 systems to Ukraine, provided its NATO allies would backfill them with other weapons.Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” the country. In response, the United States and its European allies have been spearheading unprecedented sanctions against Moscow.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an early morning televised address that he had launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbas republics.