Imran Khan Says He Will Not Accept Imported Government

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he will not accept any "imported government" in Pakistan as he expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker's controversial decision on the rejection of the no-trust motion against him.In a live address to the nation ahead of the no-trust motion on Saturday, 69-year-old Khan asked his supporters to join him on the street on Sunday evening.In a live televised speech on Friday night, Imran Khan said that the Americans were aware of the opposition's conspiracy against the Prime Minister and that even their diplomats in Islamabad had secretly met with members of parliament.The Prime Minister of Pakistan blamed the United States for the destruction of Afghanistan, the killing of civilians and the aggression against weak countries, and said: "The people of Pakistan must decide which country they are looking for, free or enslaved?"He added: "Pakistan's foreign policy is based on equal friendship and based on common interests with all countries, and these relations will go beyond the unilateral desire of the other side."Pakistan’s Supreme Court has blocked a bid by Prime Minister Imran Khan to stay in power, ruling on April 7 that a move to stymie a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly was unconstitutional.