0
Saturday 9 April 2022 - 05:11

Taliban Condemns Stab Attack at Holy Shiite Shrine in Iran

Story Code : 988155
Taliban Condemns Stab Attack at Holy Shiite Shrine in Iran

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the country “condemns the attack on a place of worship and clerics in Iran. It has nothing to do with Afghans and Afghanistan.”

An assailant killed an Iranian cleric with a knife and injured two others in an attack at the courtyard of the Imam Reza holy shrine on Tuesday, the third day of the fasting month of Ramadan.

An official investigation is still underway into the case.

He was, however, identified in media reports as Abdollatif Moradi, a 21-year-old Uzbek who illegally entered Iran through Pakistan last year and resided in Mashhad. He was arrested at the scene of the attack.

Videos circulated in the media show that he was influenced by Takfiri and Wahhabi ideology.

In a message, former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, who heads Afghanistan's Jamiat-e-Islami party, condemned the terrorist attack, saying it “caused deep sorrow and grief.”

“Such tragic events, which are rooted in the deviant ideas of Takfiri currents, oblige us more than ever to take the danger of militant extremism seriously,” he added.

“Afghanistan, which has always been a good example of religious tolerance, has unfortunately been the main victim of extremist-deviant groups for almost two and a half decades.”

Rabbani also offered condolences to the family of the martyred cleric as well as the Iranian government and people, wishing a speedy recovery of the wounded.
Tagged
Afghanistan Taliban Iran
Comment


Featured Stories
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan says he won’t accept ‘imported government’
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
7 April 2022
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022