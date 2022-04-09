0
Saturday 9 April 2022 - 12:48

Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation

Story Code : 988239
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
A day after the heroic shooting operation in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, the Zionist regime’s Shin Bet spying agency confessed that the entity’s ex-PM and opposition leader was barred from leaving the Likud Party’s headquarters for four hours.

All Tel Aviv settlers were told to remain in their places as the manhunt for Hazem ensued. At the same time, the Shin Bet didn’t want to take any chances and barred Netanyahu from leaving the office.

The Shin Bet declined a request from 'Israeli' media to elaborate.

The hero of the Dizengoff operation was later martyred in a gunfire with “Israeli” occupation forces. Martyr Raad Fathi Hazem, 28, comes from the Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank.

Hazem killed two Zionist settlers and wounded 13 others when he opened fire in “Dizengoff Street” on Thursday. The Zionist regime forces shot him dead some nine hours after he carried out his daring operation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
7 April 2022
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022