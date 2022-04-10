US, Allies’ Military Aid to Ukraine Will Only Worsen Conflict: Russia

Islam Times - Russia has condemned a decision by the United States and its Western allies to step up military assistance to Ukraine, warning that it will only worsen the ongoing conflict and could potentially lead to a direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington.

According to reports, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov made the remarks in an interview with the Newsweek on Saturday, after the US and its European allies vowed to ramp up military aid to Ukraine. They back Kiev’s claim that Russian forces have committed “war crimes” in Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital.“Western states are directly involved in the current events as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, thereby inciting further bloodshed,” Antonov said. “Western states are directly involved in the current events as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, thereby inciting further bloodshed.”Antonov warned that “such actions are dangerous and provocative” as they are directed against Russia. “They can lead the US and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation.”“Any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West, performed by transport convoys through the territory of Ukraine, is a legitimate military target for our Armed Forces,” he said.On April 7, Ukraine called on NATO to provide Kiev with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia.Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against sending more weapons and troops near Russia, and some NATO members have cautioned that such moves would drastically escalate tensions.Antonov also charged the West with “demonizing” Russia, saying the policy of Moscow “is based on the right for all the peoples living today in the Ukrainian territory to choose their own future.”He said Russia is taking the necessary measures to preserve the lives and safety of civilians. Russia’s airstrikes, the official added, are made “only on military targets and exclusively with high-precision weapons.”The Russian official said Moscow’s principled position regarding the settlement of the conflict has been clearly defined, including Ukraine abandoning the ambitious bid for membership in NATO.