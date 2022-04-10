0
Sunday 10 April 2022 - 02:25

One Martyred 13 Injured by Zionist Forces in Jenin

Story Code : 988311
The Palestine Health Ministry further reported on Saturday that one Palestinian was martyred and 13 were wounded during clashes between local residents in Jenin and the armed forces of the occupying regime.

Slamming the latest Israeli aggressions in Jenin, spokesman for the prominent Gaza-based resistance group Hamas, Abdul-Latif al-Qanoun, insisted that the regime’s current aggressions won’t restore the lost credibility of the occupier’s military forces and leadership.

The Hamas official further added that Tel Aviv’s “military aggressions against out people in Jenin should generate a massive intifada (uprising) against the Zionist occupiers across the West Bank.”

He also vowed that “West Bank’s cities, refugee camps and streets will turn into flames that would burn the feet of the occupying aggressors.”

The Palestinian health ministry further announced that five other Palestinians were wounded in Jenin by gunfire from the Israeli regime forces.
