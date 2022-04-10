0
Sunday 10 April 2022 - 02:27

Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce

Story Code : 988312
Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi in a Twitter post stated that violations of the truce by the Saudi-led side were on the rise, the latest being a large-scale offensive on the positions of Yemeni forces in the energy-rich province of Ma’rib.

“No flights [into and out of Sana’a International Airport] are allowed yet. Despite having undergone inspection and received UN clearance, ships are detained and taken away to Jizan port [in southern Saudi Arabia],” he asserted, pointing to the blatant breaches.

“All the arbitrary measures are taken in light of a truce welcomed by the international community. We are facing adversaries who do not respect their obligations,” he hastened to add.

Last week, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced the nationwide ceasefire, for the first time since 2016, saying the two-month truce would be eligible for renewal with the consent of parties.

The truce, meant to halt all military operations in the war-ravaged West Asian country and bring the foreign military invasion to an end, came into effect at 07:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on April 2.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the truce "must be a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war," urging the warring parties to build on the opportunity to "resume an inclusive and comprehensive Yemeni political process."

The deal stipulates halting offensive military operations, including cross-border attacks, and allowing fuel-laden ships to enter Yemen’s lifeline al-Hudaydah port and commercial flights in and out of the airport in the capital Sana’a "to predetermined destinations in the region."
