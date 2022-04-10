Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths

Islam Times - The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) plans to film a staged video showing the killing of Russian troops allegedly arriving in the city of Irpen "to kill the witnesses of Russia’s war crimes," Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"SBU officers plan to bring the bodies of locals killed in Ukrainian shelling from the morgue of a hospital located on Polevaya Street to the basement of a building on the Eastern outskirts of Irpen. The SBU then plans to carry out a staged activity in the Pushcha-Voditsa forest, which would involve firing and "the killing" of a "Russian reconnaissance group" that allegedly arrived in Irpen "to kill the witnesses of Russia’s war crimes," he pointed out, TASS reported.According to Konashenkov, the bodies of Russian prisoners of war killed by Ukrainian nationalists earlier will be presented as "incontrovertible evidence"."The goal of this cynical staged activity is to spread videos through Western media outlets," the general added.Russian aircraft and missile troops have destroyed another 85 Ukrainian military facilities, Konashenkov continued."Tactical aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile troops destroyed 85 Ukrainian military facilities, including two command posts, three multiple rocket launchers, four self-propelled artillery pieces, a field ammunition depot, two logistics depots, four strongholds and a combat equipment storage site," he specified.According to Konashenkov, Russian air defenses downed four Ukrainian drones near the Belogorka, Krasnogorovka and Krutaya Balka settlements.The Russian Armed Forces used high-precision air-launched missiles to destroy a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Novomoskovsk, Konashenkov said."Last night, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed a major ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Novomoskovsk settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region," he added.According to Konashenkov, a MiG-29 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force and an airborne weapons depot were destroyed at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava region.The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 425 unmanned aerial vehicles, 228 multiple rocket launchers and 2,031 tanks and other armored vehicles since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov stated."Since the start of the special military operation, 127 planes, 98 helicopters, 425 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,031 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 228 multiple rocket launchers, 880 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 1,932 military motor vehicles have been destroyed," he specified.The Russian Defense Ministry has also said in a statement on Saturday Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Buk-M1 missile system."The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the combat flights of Su-30SM and Su-35 fighters, which destroyed the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ air defense facilities. The crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircraft engaged in the mission detected, targeted and destroyed a radar station and a Buk-M1 missile system," the statement reads.According to the ministry, the targets were destroyed by air-to-surface missiles.