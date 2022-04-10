ISIS Terrorist Elements Attack Kirkuk, Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported on Saturday night that elements of the ISIS terrorist group attacked a village in the northern province of Kirkuk.

In recent weeks, attacks by ISIS elements have increased in the eastern and northern parts of Iraq.Many Iraqi people and groups attribute the increase in ISIS movements in Iraq to the US plan to continue its occupying presence in Iraq.Two civilians were killed and three others were injured in the attack, Baghdad Today news website reported Saturday night.The Iraqi People's Mobilization Organization (Hashd al-Shababi), announced on its Telegram channel that one of the organization's 56th Division fighters had been martyred and two others wounded in the attack.According to the Iraqi PMU, the attack took place during Iftar, killing a civilian and abducting two villagers.Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists.On November 17, 2017, Iraqi forces, with the advisory assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, succeeded in liberating the city of Rawa in Anbar province western Iraq, the last ISIS base in Iraq. With the liberation of this city, ISIS was destroyed.