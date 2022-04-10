Pakistan Conducts Test Flight of Ballistic Missile

Islam Times - Pakistan’s Army on Saturday conducted a successful flight test of the surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile Shaheen-III which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometers.

Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Dawn newspaper reported.It is solid-fuelled and equipped with the Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system.President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conducting the successful launch.This test comes as the Pakistan National Assembly voted to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office in a motion of no confidence, days after he blocked a similar attempt by having the parliament dissolved and calling for fresh elections.