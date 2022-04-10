0
Sunday 10 April 2022 - 04:07

Pakistan Conducts Test Flight of Ballistic Missile

Story Code : 988324
Pakistan Conducts Test Flight of Ballistic Missile
Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.

Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It is solid-fuelled and equipped with the Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conducting the successful launch.

This test comes as the Pakistan National Assembly voted to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office in a motion of no confidence, days after he blocked a similar attempt by having the parliament dissolved and calling for fresh elections. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
7 April 2022