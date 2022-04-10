0
Sunday 10 April 2022 - 04:29

Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack

Story Code : 988325
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
A military source said that “at about 19:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the north of Lebanon that targeted some points in the central region as the army air defenses confronted it and shot down a number of missiles.”

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, air defenses were confronting "hostile" targets over Masyaf, near Hama.

Israeli fighter jets frequently launch missile strikes on targets in Syria, using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

The UN peacekeeping forces based in Lebanon has repeatedly reported that the Israeli regime violates UN resolutions on a daily basis and violates Lebanese airspace.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry recently issued a statement condemning the Israeli regime's attacks on Syria, saying that Damascus will use all legitimate means to respond to these aggressions. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
7 April 2022