Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack

Islam Times - Syrian air defenses confronted Israeli aerial aggression over Masyaf, near Hama in the central region.

A military source said that “at about 19:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the north of Lebanon that targeted some points in the central region as the army air defenses confronted it and shot down a number of missiles.”According to Syria's state news agency SANA, air defenses were confronting "hostile" targets over Masyaf, near Hama.Israeli fighter jets frequently launch missile strikes on targets in Syria, using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.The UN peacekeeping forces based in Lebanon has repeatedly reported that the Israeli regime violates UN resolutions on a daily basis and violates Lebanese airspace.The Syrian Foreign Ministry recently issued a statement condemning the Israeli regime's attacks on Syria, saying that Damascus will use all legitimate means to respond to these aggressions.