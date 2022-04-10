0
Sunday 10 April 2022 - 05:14

Iran Marks National Nuclear Technology Day, Unveils 9 Nuclear Achievements

Story Code : 988332
Among the accomplishments put on display were three radiopharmaceuticals, two achievements in the fields of cold plasma technology (CPT) and plasma therapy for cancer patients, and another four in the areas of industry, lasers, control systems, and photography.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi, who was present at the event, was briefed by the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, and Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari on recent nuclear achievements.

Raeisi expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the Iranian youth and scientists in the field of nuclear energy, describing the achievements as a symbol of self-confidence and reliance on domestic capabilities.

He called for extending such a spirit to other industries and strategic fields in the country.

While stressing Iran’s inalienable right to access peaceful nuclear energy, he stated that the country's rapid and major strides in the areas of nuclear technology and expertise were irreversible.

 “Iran does not restrict research and studies on the peaceful aspects of nuclear energy to the wishes or opinions of others. Fortunately, research into the peaceful applications of nuclear energy is growing and the [incumbent Iranian] administration will support the process,” Raeisi highlighted.

Eslami also spoke on the occasion, saying the AEOI unveiled and inaugurated nearly 77 new achievements in the nuclear technology sector during the Persian calendar year of 1400, which started on March 21, 2021, and ended on March 20, 2022.

Among them, 29 achievements were related to nuclear fuel, while 19 others were in the field of nuclear research and development. A total of 15 achievements were made in the field of energy supply, and another 14 achievements in the sphere of radiation application, the AEOI chief informed.

Eslami announced three strategic plans and stated that his organization plans to generate 10,000 MW of nuclear power, promote the application of radiation technologies, and construct a fully-indigenous 360,000 MW power plant in the southwestern Iranian city of Darkhovin.

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of peaceful nuclear technology despite the sanctions imposed by the West.
