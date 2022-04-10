Palestinians Condemn Turkey, Bahrain for Condemning ‘Heroic’ Tel Aviv Operation

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned Turkey and Bahrain for condemning the heroic resistance operation in Tel Aviv, stressing that resistance to Israeli terrorism is a right recognized under international law.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the group deplores the statements made by the Turkish embassy and the Bahraini foreign ministry condemning the resistance operation in Tel Aviv."The resistance of the Palestinian nation is aimed at defending themselves and their sanctities, which is a right guaranteed in international law," he asserted in a statement on Friday.The Israeli regime's aggressive policy against the Palestinian people and their sanctities, he added, was a “form of terrorism and racism in the world."A Palestinian man on Thursday night killed three people and wounded 16 others in a crowded entertainment area in Tel Aviv.It was the fourth such incident in the occupied territories in less than three weeks, hailed as a heroic action by people resisting the illegal occupation of their territories.The man who carried out the operation was identified as 28-year-old Ra’ad Fathi Hazem from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.He was killed following a massive manhunt by Israeli forces near a mosque on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.In a post on its Twitter account, the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv condemned what it called “the terrorist attack,” while expressing “concern” over the “increase in such attacks.”It also offered condolences to the Israeli regime and people, as well as the families of slain men.Similarly, Bahrain’s foreign ministry also condemned the attack and extended condolences to the Tel Aviv regime.In a statement, Manama said it “opposes all forms of terrorism and violence no matter the motives and the justifications.”Following the heroic operation, Israeli premier Naftali Bennett granted “all security forces full freedom” of operations in a bid to prevent more attacks.“There are not and will not be limits for this war,” Bennett said. “We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet [domestic security agency], and all security forces in order to defeat the terror.”On Friday, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah lauded what it called the “heroic Palestinian operation”, which it said had once again brought to the fore the fragility of the occupying regime."Once again, the Palestinian resistance proves its ability to confront the Israeli occupation, respond to its perpetual crimes, and deal humiliating blows to it where it is not expected, and in the depth of its usurping entity," Hezbollah said in a statement on Friday.Earlier on Friday, Hamas called the attack a “heroic operation” and vowed that “resistance” against the Israeli regime “is continuing and escalating.”“The continuing terrorism of the occupation and its crimes attempts to Judaize Jerusalem and to perform sacrifices in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to build its so-called ‘Temple’ during what they call ‘Passover’ — against it stands blood and bullets,” it said in a statement.In a separate statement, Suhail al-Hindi, a member of the Hamas political bureau, described the operation as “a natural measure and a revolutionary response” to Zionists."The heroic operation at the heart of the capital of the usurping regime” carries a message from the Palestinian fighters that they are determined to move toward victory and liberation, he was quoted as saying."As the Palestinian people, we are moving forward at all costs to eradicate the enemy and drive it out of our land. That is why the resistance is growing in Palestine today,” he said.“The resistance is also sending a revolutionary message to the enemy that we will drive you out of our territory, and that your acts of aggression in the West Bank, the occupied al-Quds, Gaza, and everywhere on Palestinian soil will be met with a natural response."Hindi also warned that the coming days were to be difficult for the occupying regime.“Annihilation and destruction await the occupiers as long as this land is occupied and its sanctuaries are attacked,” he further added.