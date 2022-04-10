0
Sunday 10 April 2022 - 05:35

Iran Blacklists 15 US Officials for Terrorism, Human Rights Violation

In a statement released on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry added nine new American officials to the list of people sanctioned for terrorism-related activities and updated the list of people designated for human rights violations with 15 new names.

The statement said that the move was in conformity with the “Act on Countering Violations of Human Rights and Adventurist and Terrorist Actions of the United States of America in the Region.”

“The designated persons, as indicated, have played role in supporting, organizing, imposing and also intensifying the imposition of the United States’ Unilateral Coercive Measures against the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also in financing and supporting terrorist groups and terrorist acts against the latter and in supporting repressive acts of the Zionist regime of Israel in the region, in particular, against the Palestinian people,” the statement read, as cited by Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian ministry described the US measures as ‘unlawful’ adding that they “constitute flagrant violations of the fundamental principles of international law and fundamental human rights and are a clear example of crime against humanity.”

“The United States by conducting such unlawful acts which have been carried out, facilitated or operationalized by the following persons, has breached its international obligations in respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights and in desisting and refraining from organizing terrorist acts and financing terrorism as well as the obligation to refrain from applying Unilateral Coercive Measures which as internationally wrongful acts entail the international reasonability of the United States.”
