Sunday 10 April 2022 - 12:18

Polls Open in First Round of France’s Presidential Election

Polls Open in First Round of France's Presidential Election
French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy, AP reported.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) in most places and at 8 p.m. in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24.

Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.
