Sunday 10 April 2022 - 12:23

US Troops, SDF Militants Stage Joint Military Drill in Eastern Syria as Iraq Concerned over Daesh Infiltration

Local media outlets reported that dozens of American occupation soldiers and Kurdish militants participated in the joint drill, noting that the area where the training took place is close to the Al-Omar Oil Field.

The reports added that US troops and their allies brought missile and armored units into play and used various types of ammunition during the exercise.

On Thursday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that four American service members were being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries after two rounds of “indirect fire” hit support buildings at the Green Village in eastern Syria.

A tribal source in the area said several rockets were fired, and two landed in the area of al-Omar oil field where US forces are based in Dayr al-Zawr Province.

The rockets were launched from an area west of the Euphrates River, the source said.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the United States, the Israeli regime, and their Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are spreading insecurity in the country.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the  Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.
