US Rabbis Urge Halt to Jewish Charitable Donations to Far-right Israeli Hate Groups

Islam Times - Charitable donations from the US Zionist Jewish community are funding far-right Israeli hate groups and inciting anti-Palestinian violence across the Occupied Territories, 19 American rabbis privately warned in a letter following the Israeli regime’s 11-day military aggression against Gaza last May.

The group, which includes several prominent rabbis, decided to go public with their pleas after reportedly being rebuffed by the purported Jewish charity and the persistence of growing attacks against local Palestinians by extremist Zionist militants across occupied Palestine, the UK-based Middle East Monitor reported Friday.In the letter, organized by the Jewish human rights group called T'ruah, the 19 New York rabbis stated that donations from the so-called Jewish Communal Fund (JCF) -- a major US-based “charity” with a $2.4 billion fund -- is going to Lehava, a far-right Israeli hate group that promotes Jewish supremacy in historic Palestine, according to the report.The rabbis, it noted, focused on the “charitable donations” from the JCF to yet another purported US non-profit group called the Central Fund of Israel (CFI)."We have been disturbed to learn that one recipient of JCF funding is the Central Fund of Israel, which is one of the primary US vehicles for donations to Israeli groups that funnel money to Lehava," the letter read, insisting that the extremist Zionist group led a violent march through al-Quds last June.Lehava members, the rabbis further emphasized, "helped to incite war" and to organize a "hate-filled march through East Jerusalem."During last year's annual flag march in Occupied Palestine, Israeli far-right supremacists shared selfies posing with guns and messages such as "Tonight we are not Jews, we are Nazis." A report by international human rights groups on the conduct of Israeli regime police officers during May and June's crackdown on Palestinians found that the regime’s forces had failed to protect Palestinians from Zionist supremacists who had organized attacks and publicized their violent plans in advance.