Sunday 10 April 2022 - 22:28

Ayatollah Khamenei Outlines General Policies on Social Security

Ayatollah Khamenei Outlines General Policies on Social Security
In compliance with the first clause of Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution, Ayatollah Khamenei announced the general policies of the social security system.

The text of the general policies of the social security system -which have been outlined after consultation with the Expediency Discernment Council- is imparted to the heads of the three branches of government and the head of the Expediency Discernment Council.

In the document, Ayatollah Khamenei has stressed the need for the establishment of the social security system in a comprehensive, integrated, transparent, effectual, inclusive and multilayered manner.
