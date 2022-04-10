0
Sunday 10 April 2022 - 23:04

Hundreds of Peruvians March to Demand President Resign

Story Code : 988430
Hundreds of Peruvians March to Demand President Resign
Tensions have been building in Peru since Monday, when truckers called for a strike and protests broke out in Lima, Ica and other parts of the country over soaring costs of living.

It is the first time in Castillo’s eight months in power that he has faced protests of this scale.

The 52-year-old former rural school teacher reacted late Monday night by calling a curfew in Lima and the neighboring port city of Callao -- together home to 10 million people.

But a widespread public backlash and pressure from the right-wing opposition dominated Congress prompted Castillo to lift the curfew late on Tuesday afternoon.

Waving the national flag and signs that said, “Resign Castillo corrupt” and “Out Castillo out,“ Saturday saw protesters bang pots and pans as they marched through Lima to the central Plaza San Martin.

Lima police deployed about 3,000 riot officers to provide security to public places and shopping centers.

“The president must leave the country because there is too much corruption, he is inept and going to lead us to ruin,“ insurance worker Ursula Portocarrero told AFP.

 “We want him to step down and bring in people who love their country to truly move Peru forward,“ Tula Casado, 58, told AFP.

A similar protest took place in the northern city of Trujillo.

Clashes broke out in Lima earlier this week following marches in several parts of the city, with demonstrators chanting: “Castillo out!” as buildings were attacked and shops vandalized.

Public disapproval of Castillo has reached 66 percent, according to an Ipsos poll last month.
Comment


Featured Stories
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022