Sunday 10 April 2022 - 23:17

Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians

Story Code : 988431
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Sunday that the Tel Aviv regime is fully and directly responsible for the Israeli premier’s “hateful” statements and their consequences, after he ruled out any limits for the ongoing conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories, Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported.

“Bennett did not stop at launching the military machine of destruction, but rather went on misleading the world public opinion by stating that the occupying state was moving from a state of self-defense to a state of attack, in a blatant disregard of the fact that Israel is already occupying the land of the State of Palestine,” the ministry said.

The ministry further called on the international community and human rights organizations to take Bennett's remarks seriously, stressing that they “account for an official Israeli permit to practice extrajudicial killings, and are a flagrant violation of international law.”

The ministry also called on the United States to take these inflammatory statements seriously, given the fact that Washington continues to defend the occupying regime and its racist colonial system.

The latest development came after Bennet said in a statement on Friday that “There are not and will not be limits for this war. We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet [domestic intelligence agency] and all security forces in order to defeat the terror,” referring to Israeli brutal raids in northern West Bank.

Israeli forces have launched large-scale attacks in the West Bank city of Jenin, following a shooting operation by a young Palestinian in a crowded entertainment area of Tel Aviv.
