0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 00:54

Iraq: Camp Hosting Terrorists in US-Occupied East Syria Must Be Dismantled

Story Code : 988436
Iraq: Camp Hosting Terrorists in US-Occupied East Syria Must Be Dismantled
“The presence of the Al-Hawl camp in Eastern Syria represents a real threat because of the presence of 12,000 terrorists in it, and there are attempts by Daesh to penetrate it,” Qasim Al-Araji told an international conference about the camp held in Baghdad, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Saturday.

The camp is located on the Southern outskirts of the town of Al-Hawl in Syria’s Al-Hasakah Province, where US occupation forces and its allied militants are actively present. Besides the internally displaced, families of Daesh terrorists also reside there.

It is the largest camp in war-torn Syria, with more than 60,000 people, according to UN figures. There are also widespread reports that Daesh terrorists use the camp for recruitment purposes.

“All terrorists in the Al-Hawl camp must be transferred and sent to their countries for trial,” Al-Araji added.

The senior Iraqi official called on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens from Al-Hawl and urged a rapid dismantlement of the camp.

Days earlier, Araji had once again raised the issue in a meeting with US Ambassador Matthew Tueller.

Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a three-year counter-terrorism military campaign, which also had the support of neighboring Iran.

The terror outfit’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq, attempting to regroup and unleash fresh violence.

Daesh has intensified its terrorist attacks in Iraq since January 2020, when the United States assassinated top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Al-Sha'abi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, near Baghdad International Airport.

The Iraqi anti-terror resistance groups have repeatedly warned Baghdad that the remnants of Daesh active in Syria’s US-occupied East may find unhindered access to the Iraqi border and infiltrate into its Western Anbar Province.

This is while the positions of the PMU and its affiliated resistance groups operating against Daesh in the border regions have repeatedly come under attack by the US military over the past years.

The US military has stationed forces and military equipment in Eastern and Northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022