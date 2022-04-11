0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 00:56

At least 2 Palestinian Women Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank

Story Code : 988437
At least 2 Palestinian Women Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank
A Palestinian woman was shot by Israeli forces near the city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday. The woman, aged in her 40s, died after she suffered a torn artery and massive blood loss, the ministry said.

She was identified as Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a widowed mother of six, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Zionist regime army claimed its forces fired warning shots in the air when a suspect approached and then “fired towards the suspect’s lower body”, near the southern town of Husan.

In the southern city of Hebron, a Palestinian woman stabbed and lightly wounded an Israeli border police officer before she was killed by Israeli forces, according to a statement by Israeli police.

Earlier, Zionist forces launched a raid for the second day running into the West Bank district of Jenin, home of the suspected attackers who launched recent deadly attacks in the Tel Aviv area. At least 10 people were wounded in confrontations in Jenin, as well as Jericho and Tulkarem.

Twenty-four arrests were made in various occupied West Bank cities, the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced.

The Zionist regime's military operation came after a man from Jenin allegedly killed three Israelis and wounded more than a dozen others in a popular Tel Aviv nightlife area on Thursday evening.

On Friday, the regime said it had killed the alleged attacker, Raad Hazem, 28.

A total of 14 people have been killed in four attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories since March 22, including another shooting incident in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022