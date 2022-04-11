Two Famous Politicians Nominate for Prime Minister of Pakistan

Islam Times - Parliamentary opposition leader and former Pakistani Foreign Minister have announced their candidacy for the post of Prime Minister by sending documents to parliamentary officials.

Pakistan's lawmakers voted to boot Prime Minister Imran Khan from office in a motion of no confidence, days after he blocked a similar attempt by having the Parliament dissolved and calling for fresh elections.Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is a Pakistani politician who was the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deputy leader and former Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have announced their candidacy for the post of prime minister by sending documents to parliamentary officials.The Pakistani Parliament has reviewed and accepted the documents and applications of these candidates.Pakistani Prime Ministerial elections will be held tomorrow in the Parliament.According to the report, with the removal of Imran Khan from the post of Prime Minister after losing the no-confidence vote in the Parliament, the National Assembly will convene tomorrow to elect a new Prime Minister.According to the new schedule, the new prime minister's election will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM, local time.