Islam Times - Local sources in Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan announced that unidentified gunmen killed a Taliban commander in the province on Sunday and wounded his bodyguard.

The unidentified gunmen killed a Taliban commander on Sunday morning in the village of “Parna Kham” in 8th security district of Fayzababd city, the capital of Badakhshan province and wounded his bodyguard, the local sources added.No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.