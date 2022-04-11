US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA

Islam Times - The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) says the US military has begun training courses for ISIL terrorists to conduct attacks on Syrian army positions, government buildings and civilian homes.

According to SANA, the training is for a group of ISIL elements who are held by US elements in a prison south of al-Hasakah. This prison is located in an American base in the city of Al-Shadadi.Meanwhile, local sources have also reported that US forces are training ISIL elements to use anti-tank missiles to attack Syrian army positions and government centers and other non-military positions in Deir ez-Zor and Tadmor (Palmayra) deserts.There have been reports in recent months indicating that the American troops have transferred hundreds of ISIL elements from Iraq and al-Hasakah prisons to areas near their illegal military base in al-Tanf on the Syrian-Jordanian border.