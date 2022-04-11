0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 02:39

Syria Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Aggression on its Soil: FM Mikdad

Story Code : 988444
Syria Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Aggression on its Soil: FM Mikdad
In a Sunday message of protest to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, the Syrian foreign minister added that his country would respond to the recent Israeli aggression by appropriate means recognized by international law and the United Nations Charter, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

He warned that continued Israeli attacks against Syria have reached a “systematic” level, stressing the need for swift action by the General Secretariat and the Security Council in order to protect and preserve the Agreement on Disengagement signed between Israel and Syria in 1974 under the UN auspices.

The top Syrian diplomat emphasized that his country’s position is based on the rejection of aggression and actions that endanger peace and security in the Middle East.

Syria has always warned about the consequences of the continuous Israeli aggression on international peace and security and believes that they constitute a violation of the principles of international law, Mikdad said.

He added that the world’s failure to condemn the Israeli repeated attacks encourages the regime to persist, continue and expand its aggression against the Syrian territory and tests the credibility of the UN and the effectiveness of its competent bodies and agencies.

Syrian media outlets reported on Saturday that the Syrian air defenses have repelled the Israeli missile attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022