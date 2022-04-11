Palestinian Detainee on Hunger Strike for 38 Days to Protest Administrative Detention

Islam Times - Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian in Israeli detention, has launched an open-ended hunger strike 38 days ago in protest of his detention without charge or trial.

Hasan Abd Rabbo, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission told WAFA news agency that Awawdeh is suffering acute headache and joint pain all the time, and has lost 16 kg of weight after 38 days of hunger strike in protest of his unfair administrative detention, without charge or trial.A father of four daughters, Awawdeh was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces on 27 December 2021, and was immediately placed under administrative detention, without charge or trial.Meantime, Palestinian prisoner Khalil Musa Musbah has been on hunger strike for six days in protest of being placed in solitary confinement at Israel’s Asqalan Prison. He’s been in prisons since 2003, and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.This widely condemned Israeli policy of administrative detention allows the Israeli occupation military to sentence Palestinians up to 6 months in Israeli detention on secret information without charging them or allowing them to stand trial.This policy has at times forced Palestinian detainees to go on hunger strike as a last resort to demand their freedom.