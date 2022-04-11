0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 11:52

Iranian Cmdr.: Naval Presence of Hostile Countries in Region Unjustifiable

Story Code : 988519
Iranian Cmdr.: Naval Presence of Hostile Countries in Region Unjustifiable
“Our message to non-regional, non-friendly countries is that enough power exists in our region, and there is no justification for their presence in the waters of this region,” Irani said.

He added, however, that there is no problem if extra-regional countries come to the region in order to visit and exchange knowledge.

“But if they want to enter the field of security, we must say that today the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept such a thing,” he cautioned.

Iranian commanders have repeatedly warned against the presence of hostile, extra-regional navies in the region, asserting that neither the region nor the countries that host them would become more secure by their presence.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the latest maritime drills held by the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium [IONS], saying the Iranian Navy’s fully-homegrown destroyer Dena had a powerful presence in the exercise.

He said the operational capability of the Iranian Navy was assessed during the exercise.

“Our goal was to prove ourselves and our country’s defense capability and to introduce the humanitarian culture of the Iranians and the... Islamic Republic establishment to the world,” the commander said.

He explained that providing humanitarian aid was part of the exercise, adding, “We want to tell neighboring countries to be sure that the establishment of security in [regional waters], especially in the northern region of the Indian Ocean, can be done by ourselves, and we just need to get closer to each other and our hearts should come together.”

The IONS drills kicked off on March 29 off the Indian port city of Goa. The biennial drills featured 24 Indian Ocean littoral states.
Tagged
Iran Iranian Navy
Comment


Featured Stories
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Israel's Missile Attack
10 April 2022
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
Russia: Ukraine Plans to Film Another Staged Video of Mass Civilian Deaths
10 April 2022
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
Zelensky Says Senior European Politician Asked Him If Bucha Provocation Was Staged
10 April 2022
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
Top Yemeni Official Decries Saudi-led Coalition’s Breaches of UN-brokered Truce
10 April 2022
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
Martyr Raad Hazem Imprisoned Netanyahu in Office during Dizengoff Operation
9 April 2022
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
China Slams Horrifying US Torture at Black Sites
9 April 2022
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan: I Won’t Accept An Imported Gov’t
9 April 2022
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022